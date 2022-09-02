faces of fall--dixon
Ella Dixon, Schlarman, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ELLA DIXON

Schlarman volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the New York Yankees.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--hechler
Charlie Hechler, UNI, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

CHARLIE HECHLER

Uni High boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luis Suarez.

➜ His favorite team is ... Arsenal F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... skateboarding.

faces of fall--kerr
Aiden Kerr, PBL, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

AIDEN KERR

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rodney Mullen.

➜ His favorite team is ... PBL.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a boxing match.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--morris
Luci Morris, Oakwood, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LUCI MORRIS

Oakwood volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kat Blase.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Parkland or Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

