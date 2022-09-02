ELLA DIXON
Schlarman volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New York Yankees.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
CHARLIE HECHLER
Uni High boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luis Suarez.
➜ His favorite team is ... Arsenal F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... skateboarding.
AIDEN KERR
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rodney Mullen.
➜ His favorite team is ... PBL.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a boxing match.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
LUCI MORRIS
Oakwood volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kat Blase.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Parkland or Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.