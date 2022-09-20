JOSHUA GERNAND
BHRA boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Leighton Meeker.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Rose Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... tennis.
AMERIE HEMPHILL
Clinton girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
AIDEN PACUNAS
Rantoul boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eli Wilhelm.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MLB game.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.
SYDA SCHLICKMAN
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.