faces of fall--gernand
Josh Gernand, BHRA, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JOSHUA GERNAND

BHRA boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Leighton Meeker.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Rose Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... tennis.

faces of fall--hemphill
Amerie Hemphill, Clinton, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

AMERIE HEMPHILL

Clinton girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--pacunas
Aiden Pacunas, Rantoul, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

AIDEN PACUNAS

Rantoul boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Eli Wilhelm.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an MLB game.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

faces of fall--schlickman
Syda Schlickman, GCMS, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

SYDA SCHLICKMAN

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... volleyball.

