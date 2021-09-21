Listen to this article

LAUREN BOSSINGHAM

LeRoy girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Matt Carpenter.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.

CHLOE GRIFFIN

Clinton volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

ANNA HAGAN

Milford girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

WYATT SCHLICKMAN

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the PBA Tour championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... bowling.

