LAUREN BOSSINGHAM
LeRoy girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Matt Carpenter.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.
CHLOE GRIFFIN
Clinton volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
ANNA HAGAN
Milford girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
WYATT SCHLICKMAN
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the PBA Tour championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... bowling.