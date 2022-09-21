McGWIRE ATWOOD

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chet Holmgren.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

CONNOR CLIFTON

Champaign Central boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Thomas.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Kansas Jayhawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

MIA HAUSMANN

Tuscola volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

TUCKER WILLIAMSON

Monticello boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joey Chestnut.

➜ His favorite team is ... Chelsea F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Olympic gold-medal handball match.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... badminton.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

