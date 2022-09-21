McGWIRE ATWOOD
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chet Holmgren.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
CONNOR CLIFTON
Champaign Central boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Thomas.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Kansas Jayhawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
MIA HAUSMANN
Tuscola volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
TUCKER WILLIAMSON
Monticello boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joey Chestnut.
➜ His favorite team is ... Chelsea F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Olympic gold-medal handball match.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... badminton.