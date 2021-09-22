LANDON BANTA
Tuscola boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Viktor Hovland.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bears game.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... pickleball.
JAKE GILLES
Villa Grove boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... hockey.
CALEB McCULLOUGH
Judah Christian boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tarik Cohen.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
KENNA SKAGGS
Prairie Central girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a PGA Tour event.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.