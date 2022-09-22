ABIGAIL FAIRBANKS
Urbana girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Serena Williams.
Her favorite team is ...
- Illinois.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a rugby match.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- track and field.
SAMANTHA HARTKE
Iroquois West girls’ cross-countryHer favorite team is ... t
- he Joliet Wolves.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...
- track and field.
CASE KOPACZ
Oakwood boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...
- Justin Thomas.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Masters.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- basketball.
KURT ZIMMERMAN
Villa Grove boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...
- Giannis Antetokounmpo.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the 2024 Summer Olympics.
His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.