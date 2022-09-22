ABIGAIL FAIRBANKS

Urbana girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Serena Williams.

Her favorite team is ...

  • Illinois.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a rugby match.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • track and field.

SAMANTHA HARTKE

Iroquois West girls’ cross-countryHer favorite team is ... t

  • he Joliet Wolves.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ...

  • track and field.

CASE KOPACZ

Oakwood boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Justin Thomas.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Masters.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • basketball.

KURT ZIMMERMAN

Villa Grove boys’ cross-countryHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the 2024 Summer Olympics.

His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

