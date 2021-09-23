Listen to this article

LILY HARDEN

Oakwood girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

WILLIAM ROSS

Monticello boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dylan Ginalick.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

JORDAN SCHROEDER

Watseka boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

TY WILLIAMSON

Westville boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos