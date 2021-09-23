LILY HARDEN
Oakwood girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
WILLIAM ROSS
Monticello boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dylan Ginalick.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
JORDAN SCHROEDER
Watseka boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
TY WILLIAMSON
Westville boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.