MATT DELORENZO

St. Thomas More football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Chubb.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Cleveland Browns.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

NOAH GARRETT

ALAH football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tim Tebow.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Chargers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chargers-Chiefs game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

COLLIN KUHLMANN

Fisher football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Khalil Mack.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Kansas City Chiefs game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... dodgeball.

KAYDEN SNELLING

Paxton-Buckley-Loda football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bobby Boucher.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

