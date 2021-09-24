Listen to this article

GRIFFIN DOYLE

Centennial boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Kane.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

ADELE MILLER

Champaign Central girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 2024 Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.

BLAKE STAAB

St. Thomas More boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

ARIANA WARREN

Arcola volleyball

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

