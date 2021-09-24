GRIFFIN DOYLE
Centennial boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Kane.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
ADELE MILLER
Champaign Central girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 2024 Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.
BLAKE STAAB
St. Thomas More boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
ARIANA WARREN
Arcola volleyball
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.