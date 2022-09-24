faces of fall--bruggman
Buy Now

Max Bruggman, Fisher, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MAX BRUGGMAN

Fisher boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Barry Sanders.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Atlanta Falcons.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic curling.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

faces of fall--clapp
Buy Now

Natalie Clapp, BHRA, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

NATALIE CLAPP

BHRA girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ravyn Davis.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... softball.

faces of fall--ipsen
Buy Now

Grant Ipsen, Judah Christian, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GRANT IPSEN

Judah Christian boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joey Chestnut.

➜ His favorite team is ... Duke basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hot dog eating contest.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

faces of fall--phillips
Buy Now

Reese Phillips, Champaign Central, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

REESE PHILLIPS

Champaign Central girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos