MAX BRUGGMAN
Fisher boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Barry Sanders.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Atlanta Falcons.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic curling.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
NATALIE CLAPP
BHRA girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ravyn Davis.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... softball.
GRANT IPSEN
Judah Christian boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joey Chestnut.
➜ His favorite team is ... Duke basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hot dog eating contest.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
REESE PHILLIPS
Champaign Central girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... soccer.