AMELIA BIRGE

Salt Fork girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alison Lee.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Salt Fork Storm.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... my sister’s volleyball matches.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.

TRAY HARDESTY

Blue Ridge boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

JACOB KERN

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

EMMA MYERS

Schlarman girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sam Ehlinger.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Texas Longhorns.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Texas football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

