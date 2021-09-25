AMELIA BIRGE
Salt Fork girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alison Lee.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Salt Fork Storm.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... my sister’s volleyball matches.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.
TRAY HARDESTY
Blue Ridge boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
JACOB KERN
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
EMMA MYERS
Schlarman girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sam Ehlinger.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Texas Longhorns.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Texas football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.