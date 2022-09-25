SEQUOYAH COOK
Chrisman volleyball
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.
JAKE GILLES
Villa Grove boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor McDavid.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... hockey.
BRAYDEN GOUGH
Tuscola boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
BRENDAN GRAVEN
Unity boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Thomas Cler.
➜ His favorite team is ... Unity cross-country.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
LINDSEY PORTER
Danville girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Missy Franklin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
ANNA QUINLAN
Rantoul girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Cole.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
BALER RIGSBY
Watseka girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Madison Kocian.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... football.
GWEN SCHIFF
Urbana volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 2022 NCAA volleyball final.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... diving.
AIDEN VICE
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Israel Adesanya.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Fire.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.