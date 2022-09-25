SEQUOYAH COOK

Chrisman volleyball

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

JAKE GILLES

Villa Grove boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Connor McDavid.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... hockey.

BRAYDEN GOUGH

Tuscola boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Rory McIlroy.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

BRENDAN GRAVEN

Unity boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Thomas Cler.

➜ His favorite team is ... Unity cross-country.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

LINDSEY PORTER

Danville girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Missy Franklin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

ANNA QUINLAN

Rantoul girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Cole.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

BALER RIGSBY

Watseka girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Madison Kocian.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... football.

GWEN SCHIFF

Urbana volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jacqueline Quade.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 2022 NCAA volleyball final.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... diving.

AIDEN VICE

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Israel Adesanya.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Fire.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos