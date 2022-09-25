MABRY BRUHN

Monticello girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tara Davis.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

AARON HENDRON

Centennial boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ramiz Imtiaz.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA basketball final.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

ADIN PORTWOOD

Milford boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

FRANCIE WILLIAMSON

St. Thomas More girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... rowing.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos