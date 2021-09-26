KEAGON ASHBY
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.
ROWEN GRISON SULLIVAN
Urbana volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kaylyn Johnston.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... my sister’s volleyball matches.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.
JACOB GRONSKY
Paxton-Buckley-Loda football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Holland.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
LARA MARINOV
Uni High volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Association of Volleyball Professionals match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.