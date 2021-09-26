Listen to this article

KEAGON ASHBY

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... baseball.

ROWEN GRISON SULLIVAN

Urbana volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kaylyn Johnston.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... my sister’s volleyball matches.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... soccer.

JACOB GRONSKY

Paxton-Buckley-Loda football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Holland.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

LARA MARINOV

Uni High volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Walsh Jennings.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Association of Volleyball Professionals match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos