GABBY BLOCK
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
ABBEY DOW
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Naomi Osaka.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... lifting.
KAMDEN KIMMEL
Iroquois West boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
NATE WELLS
Le Roy boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Christian McCaffrey.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... kickball.