Kyler Meents, IW, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Gabby Block, Cerro Gordo/Berment, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GABBY BLOCK

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ cross-country

Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

Abbey Dow, SJ-O, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ABBEY DOW

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ tennis

Her favorite athlete is ... Naomi Osaka.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.

Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... lifting.

Kamden Kimmel, IW, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KAMDEN KIMMEL

Iroquois West boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ... John Daly.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago White Sox.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

Nate Wells, Leroy, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

NATE WELLS

Le Roy boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ... Christian McCaffrey.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

His favorite sport besides golf is ... kickball.

