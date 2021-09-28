Listen to this article

NATHAN BLUE

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Derrick Rose.

His favorite team is ...

  • Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Champions League match.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • basketball.

BELLA DUDLEY

Tri-County volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Arike Ogunbowale.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be .

  • .. a college football game.

Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...

  • basketball.

EVAN IZQUIERDO

Iroquois West boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Larry Bird.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Illinois Fighting Illini.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides golf is ..

  • . basketball.

MIA MUSICK

Fisher girls’ golfHer favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a World Cup match.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos