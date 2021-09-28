NATHAN BLUE
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Derrick Rose.
His favorite team is ...
- Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Champions League match.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- basketball.
BELLA DUDLEY
Tri-County volleyballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Arike Ogunbowale.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be .
- .. a college football game.
Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ...
- basketball.
EVAN IZQUIERDO
Iroquois West boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...
- Larry Bird.
His favorite team is ...
- the Illinois Fighting Illini.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides golf is ..
- . basketball.
MIA MUSICK
Fisher girls’ golfHer favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a World Cup match.
Her favorite sport besides golf is ... track and field.