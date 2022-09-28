AUSTIN MARCIER

Watseka boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7 with the Cubs.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

WILL ROSS

Monticello boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nikola Jokic.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

MASON UDEN

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Morgan Uden.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... cornhole.

TY WILLIAMSON

Westville boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... speed skating.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos