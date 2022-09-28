AUSTIN MARCIER
Watseka boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7 with the Cubs.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.
WILL ROSS
Monticello boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nikola Jokic.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
MASON UDEN
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Morgan Uden.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... cornhole.
TY WILLIAMSON
Westville boys’ golf
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cubs game.
➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... speed skating.