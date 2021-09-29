Listen to this article

MAKENNA FISCUS

Tuscola girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Simone Biles.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • softball.

NICK GARMON

BHRA boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Peyton Manning.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Indianapolis Colts.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a rock climbing tournament.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • track and field.

CHILTON INGRAM

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Leo Messi.

His favorite team is ...

  • Chelsea F.C.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a World Cup Final.

His favorite sport besides soccer is ...

  • football.

ANNA QUINLAN

Rantoul girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Morgan Cole.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Kansas City Chiefs.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

