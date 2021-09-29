MAKENNA FISCUS
Tuscola girls’ golfHer favorite athlete is ...
- Simone Biles.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides golf is ...
- softball.
NICK GARMON
BHRA boys’ golfHis favorite athlete is ...
- Peyton Manning.
His favorite team is ...
- the Indianapolis Colts.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a rock climbing tournament.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- track and field.
CHILTON INGRAM
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond boys’ soccerHis favorite athlete is ...
- Leo Messi.
His favorite team is ...
- Chelsea F.C.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a World Cup Final.
His favorite sport besides soccer is ...
- football.
ANNA QUINLAN
Rantoul girls’ cross-countryHer favorite athlete is ...
- Morgan Cole.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Kansas City Chiefs.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.