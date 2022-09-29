LAUREN BOSSINGHAM
Le Roy girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... spikeball.
MAKENNA FISCUS
Tuscola girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mason Perry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Fresno State baseball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... gymnastics.
TAYLOR KAFER
Prairie Central girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cindy Ifft.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... football.
SOPHIE SIMPSON
Watseka girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... track and field.