LAUREN BOSSINGHAM

Le Roy girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... spikeball.

MAKENNA FISCUS

Tuscola girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mason Perry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Fresno State baseball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... gymnastics.

TAYLOR KAFER

Prairie Central girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cindy Ifft.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... football.

SOPHIE SIMPSON

Watseka girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos