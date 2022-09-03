BLAKE HARVEY
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf
His favorite athlete is ...
- Dustin Johnson.
His favorite team is ...
- Indiana.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- baseball.
JACOB KERN
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf
His favorite athlete is ...
- Justin Thomas.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Masters.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- baseball.
GAVIN KISER
Villa Grove boys’ golf
His favorite athlete is ...
- Yadier Molina.
His favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a professional golf match.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- baseball.
ALEX WARNER
Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ golf
His favorite athlete is ...
- Aaron Rodgers.
His favorite team is ...
- the Green Bay Packers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides golf is ...
- baseball.