faces of fall--harvey
Blake Harvey, Mahomet-Seymour, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BLAKE HARVEY

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Dustin Johnson.

His favorite team is ...

  • Indiana.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • baseball.
faces of fall--kern
Jacob Kern, SJ-O, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JACOB KERN

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Justin Thomas.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Masters.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • baseball.
faces of fall--kiser
Gavin Kiser, Villa Grove, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

GAVIN KISER

Villa Grove boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Yadier Molina.

His favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a professional golf match.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • baseball.
faces of fall--warner
Alex Warner, Rantoul/ PBL, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ALEX WARNER

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ golf

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Aaron Rodgers.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Green Bay Packers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides golf is ...

  • baseball.

