ANNIKA BLACKBURN
Centennial girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
MACI CLODFELDER
Villa Grove girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.
ZOE SURLES
Champaign Central girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roy Kent.
➜ Her favorite team is ... AFC Richmond.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... synchronized diving.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... discus.
JACK WILLIAMSON
St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... archery.