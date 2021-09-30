Listen to this article

ANNIKA BLACKBURN

Centennial girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

MACI CLODFELDER

Villa Grove girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Montana Fouts.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.

ZOE SURLES

Champaign Central girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Roy Kent.

➜ Her favorite team is ... AFC Richmond.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... synchronized diving.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... discus.

JACK WILLIAMSON

St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... archery.

