ETHAN DAVIS
Salt Fork footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Tiger Woods.
His favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- disc golf.
MJ HALL
Argenta-Oreana footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- baseball.
TOMMY HARRIS
Danville footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Bo Jackson.
His favorite team is ...
- the Pittsburgh Steelers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- an NFL game with Lamar Jackson.
His favorite sport besides football is ...
- basketball.
RYAN “BEANS” KING
Milford/Cissna Park footballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Larry Bird.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a World Series Game 7.
His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.