ETHAN DAVIS

Salt Fork footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Tiger Woods.

His favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • disc golf.

MJ HALL

Argenta-Oreana footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Jordan.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • baseball.

TOMMY HARRIS

Danville footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Bo Jackson.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Pittsburgh Steelers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • an NFL game with Lamar Jackson.

His favorite sport besides football is ...

  • basketball.

RYAN “BEANS” KING

Milford/Cissna Park footballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Larry Bird.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a World Series Game 7.

His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos