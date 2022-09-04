MEGAN ALLEN
Monticello girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Candace Parker.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
KAITLYN BUILTA
Le Roy girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... tennis.
KATELYN CALLAHAN
Westville girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dansby Swanson.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a golf tournament.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.
KERIGAN FEHR
Prairie Central volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... football.
MARY BETH FRANEY
St. Thomas More girls’ swimming and diving
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s swimming and diving.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic diving.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
BELLA HARDIN
Sullivan girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
JAHNI LAVICKA
Milford volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Royce Newman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Milford volleyball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a beach volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.
MATIKA POUNGINJAI
Urbana girls’ tennis
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Raducanu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Urbana girls’ tennis.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.
SOPHIA STIERWALT
Unity girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.