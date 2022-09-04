faces of fall--allen
Megan Allen, Monticello, the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MEGAN ALLEN

Monticello girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Candace Parker.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

faces of fall--builta
Kaitlyn Builta, Leroy, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KAITLYN BUILTA

Le Roy girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... tennis.

faces of fall--callahan
Katelyn Callahan, Westville, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KATELYN CALLAHAN

Westville girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Dansby Swanson.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a golf tournament.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

faces of fall--fehr
Kerigan Fehr, Prairie Central,, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

KERIGAN FEHR

Prairie Central volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... football.

faces of fall--franey
Mary Beth Franey, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MARY BETH FRANEY

St. Thomas More girls’ swimming and diving

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Ledecky.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois women’s swimming and diving.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic diving.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

faces of fall--hardin
Bella Hardin, Sullivan, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

BELLA HARDIN

Sullivan girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

faces of fall--lavicka
Jahni Lavicka, Milford/Cissna Park the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JAHNI LAVICKA

Milford volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Royce Newman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Milford volleyball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a beach volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... track and field.

faces of fall--pounginjai
Matika Pounginjai, Urbana, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

MATIKA POUNGINJAI

Urbana girls’ tennis

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Raducanu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Urbana girls’ tennis.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ Her favorite sport besides tennis is ... soccer.

faces of fall--stierwalt
Sophia Stierwalt, Unity, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

SOPHIA STIERWALT

Unity girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

