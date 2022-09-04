AMELIA BIRGE

Salt Fork girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.

MARLEY GOOD

Tuscola girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anna Rauguth.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... badminton.

EMMA HASBARGEN

Watseka girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sedona Prince.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oregon State.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a sumo wrestling match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.

JAMES LIPPERT

Uni High boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter X Games.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.

