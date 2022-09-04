AMELIA BIRGE
Salt Fork girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... volleyball.
MARLEY GOOD
Tuscola girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anna Rauguth.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... badminton.
EMMA HASBARGEN
Watseka girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sedona Prince.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oregon State.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a sumo wrestling match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... basketball.
JAMES LIPPERT
Uni High boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Winter X Games.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... soccer.