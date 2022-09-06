NICOLE GRANGER

Centennial girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

ADELYNN SCHARP

Iroquois West girls’ golf

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.

AVERY SMITH

Champaign Central boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Butler.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.

TYLER VonLANKEN

Tri-County football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Drew Brees.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Penn State white-out game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

