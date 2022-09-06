NICOLE GRANGER
Centennial girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
ADELYNN SCHARP
Iroquois West girls’ golf
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nelly Korda.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.
➜ Her favorite sport besides golf is ... softball.
AVERY SMITH
Champaign Central boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jimmy Butler.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... track and field.
TYLER VonLANKEN
Tri-County football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Drew Brees.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Penn State white-out game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.