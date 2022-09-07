SAM DAVISON

Monticello boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Kisner.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Masters.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... baseball.

WYATT EISENMANN

Hoopeston Area boys’ golf

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides golf is ... whatever is in season.

BROOKLYN WARFIELD

Danville girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... my brother.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Illinois football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... basketball.

NOLAN WHEELER

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.

➜ His favorite team is ... Paris Saint-Germain F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a boxing match.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... boxing.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

