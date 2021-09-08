Listen to this article
Ryan Grieser, Fisher, during the Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

RYAN GRIESER

Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Za’Darius Smith.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.

Clare Holland, Clinton,, during the Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

CLARE HOLLAND

Clinton girls’ cross-country

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... cheer.

Tyler Surprenant, Danville , during the Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

TYLER SURPRENANT

Danville boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Evan Vredenburgh.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the CrossFit Games.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... CrossFit.

Margaret Thorne, IW, Faces of Fall photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

MAGGIE THORNE

Iroquois West volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.

