RYAN GRIESER
Fisher/GCMS boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Za’Darius Smith.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... football.
CLARE HOLLAND
Clinton girls’ cross-country
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides cross-country is ... cheer.
TYLER SURPRENANT
Danville boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Evan Vredenburgh.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the CrossFit Games.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... CrossFit.
MAGGIE THORNE
Iroquois West volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... softball.