ASHLEE FREEMAN
Rantoul volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mikayla Knake.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA volleyball championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.
WILL PAGE
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Happy Gilmore.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.
LAURA TAYLOR
Champaign Central girls’ swimming
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Grimes.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
JOSEPH ULOZAS
St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jason Ballard.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... swimming.