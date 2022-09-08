faces of fall--freeman
Ashlee Freeman, Rantoul, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

ASHLEE FREEMAN

Rantoul volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mikayla Knake.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA volleyball championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides volleyball is ... basketball.

faces of fall--page
Will Page, SJ-O, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

WILL PAGE

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Happy Gilmore.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides soccer is ... basketball.

faces of fall--taylor
Laura Taylor, Champaign Central, Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

LAURA TAYLOR

Champaign Central girls’ swimming

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Grimes.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

faces of fall--ulozas
Joseph Ulozas, STM, during the Faces of Fall 2022 shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

JOSEPH ULOZAS

St. Thomas More boys’ cross-country

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jason Ballard.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides cross-country is ... swimming.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

