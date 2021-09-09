QUENTIN DAY
Arthur-Lovington-
Atwood-Hammond football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kaden Feagin.
➜ His favorite team is ... the ALAH Knights.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... baseball.
BRYSON PIGG
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/
Chrisman football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... George Kittle.
➜ His favorite team is ... the San Francisco 49ers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
NATHAN TORRES
Hoopeston Area/
Armstrong-Potomac football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jaylon Smith.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.