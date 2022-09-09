08252022-football-faces-tuscola-branca.jpg

Tuscola's Hunter Branca

HUNTER BRANCA

Tuscola football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bulls game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

08252022-football-faces-unity-cowan.jpg

Unity's Will Cowan

WILL COWAN

Unity football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Unity Rockets.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

08252022-football-faces-oakwood-hobick.jpg

Oakwood's Dalton Hobick

DALTON HOBICK

Oakwood football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.

08252022-football-faces-villa-grove-logan-2.jpg

Villa Grove's Dalton Logan

DALTON LOGAN

Villa Grove football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Hunter Woodard.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Texas Longhorns.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos