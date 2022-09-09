HUNTER BRANCA
Tuscola football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bulls game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
WILL COWAN
Unity football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Unity Rockets.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
DALTON HOBICK
Oakwood football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... basketball.
DALTON LOGAN
Villa Grove football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Hunter Woodard.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Texas Longhorns.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides football is ... track and field.