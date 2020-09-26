PHOEBE GERSTENECKER
Urbana girls’ cross-country
Up next: 9 a.m. Saturday, vs. BHRA, Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville and Judah Christian, at Winter Park, Danville
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sandi Morris
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the 2024 Summer Olympics
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides cross-country is ... track and field
ALLAN NEWMAN
Rantoul boys’ cross-country
Up next: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, vs. Armstrong-Potomac and Tuscola, at Heritage Lake Park, Rantoul
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the U.S. national team
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the NCAA track championships
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides cross-country is ... track and field
WADE SCHACHT
Champaign Central boys’ golf
Up next: 10 a.m. Monday, Big 12 Conference Meet, at Metamora Fields Golf Club, Metamora
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Sacramento Kings
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Masters
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides golf is ... tennis