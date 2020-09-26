Listen to this article

PHOEBE GERSTENECKER

Urbana girls’ cross-country

Up next: 9 a.m. Saturday, vs. BHRA, Centennial, Champaign Central, Danville and Judah Christian, at Winter Park, Danville

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sandi Morris

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the 2024 Summer Olympics

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides cross-country is ... track and field

ALLAN NEWMAN

Rantoul boys’ cross-country

Up next: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, vs. Armstrong-Potomac and Tuscola, at Heritage Lake Park, Rantoul

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Steve Prefontaine

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the U.S. national team

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the NCAA track championships

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides cross-country is ... track and field

WADE SCHACHT

Champaign Central boys’ golf

Up next: 10 a.m. Monday, Big 12 Conference Meet, at Metamora Fields Golf Club, Metamora

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Sacramento Kings

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Masters

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides golf is ... tennis

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

Prep Sports Coordinator

