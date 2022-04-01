Listen to this article

ROSA BAKER

Monticello softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ryli Kauffman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Euro Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.

RILEY PARKS

Fisher softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nathan Chen.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf.

PHOEBE REYNOLDS

Blue Ridge girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

MAE THOMAS

Judah Christian girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Brittany Bowe.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... horseback riding.

