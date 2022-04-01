ROSA BAKER
Monticello softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ryli Kauffman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Euro Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.
RILEY PARKS
Fisher softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nathan Chen.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf.
PHOEBE REYNOLDS
Blue Ridge girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
MAE THOMAS
Judah Christian girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Brittany Bowe.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Kentucky Derby.
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... horseback riding.