DYLAN COFFEY

Blue Ridge baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Lionel Messi.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • a tennis match.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • water skiing.

JULLIYAN GRAY

Heritage baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Javy Baez.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • basketball.

ASHLYN MILLER

Unity softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Montana Fouts.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • a Cubs game.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • basketball.

MIRIAH POWELL

Argenta-Oreana softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Sis Bates.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Washington Huskies.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).