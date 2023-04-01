DYLAN COFFEY
Blue Ridge baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Lionel Messi.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- a tennis match.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- water skiing.
JULLIYAN GRAY
Heritage baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Javy Baez.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- basketball.
ASHLYN MILLER
Unity softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Montana Fouts.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- a Cubs game.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ...
- basketball.
MIRIAH POWELL
Argenta-Oreana softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Sis Bates.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Washington Huskies.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.