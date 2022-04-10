CONNER BELL
Watseka baseballHis favorite athlete is .
- .. Tyler Herro.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago White Sox.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- basketball.
TYLER HENSCH
Unity baseballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Muhammad Ali.
His favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Cardinals.
If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the college football national championship.
His favorite sport besides baseball is ...
- football.
ASHLEY HYATT
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Sis Bates.
Her favorite team is ...
- the St. Louis Blues.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Stanley Cup Final.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ...
- basketball.
MAGGIE THORNE
Iroquois West softballHer favorite athlete is ...
- Hailey Kinsel.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.