CONNER BELL

Watseka baseballHis favorite athlete is .

  • .. Tyler Herro.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago White Sox.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • basketball.

TYLER HENSCH

Unity baseballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Muhammad Ali.

His favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the college football national championship.

His favorite sport besides baseball is ...

  • football.

ASHLEY HYATT

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Sis Bates.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the St. Louis Blues.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Stanley Cup Final.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ...

  • basketball.

MAGGIE THORNE

Iroquois West softballHer favorite athlete is ...

  • Hailey Kinsel.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

