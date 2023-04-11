LANDEN HAUREZ

Westville baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

PIPER KNIGHT

Chrisman softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Makenzie Mitchell.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a Cardinals game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

MURPHY McCOOL

BHRA boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O’Neal.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Atlanta Braves.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2022 BHRA-Salt Fork football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.

KATIE MESPLAY

Monticello girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... cross-country.

