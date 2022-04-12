Listen to this article
Keegan Busboom, TR, PBL, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

KEAGAN BUSBOOM

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... spikeball.

Jackson Grambart, TR, MONT, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

JACKSON GRAMBART

Monticello boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Edwards.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA basketball championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

Avery Kessler, SB, Arcola, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

AVERY KESSLER

Arcola softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

Matthew Thomas, TR, Danville, faces of spring 2/26/2022.

MATTHEW THOMAS

Danville boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Najee Harris.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA football championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

