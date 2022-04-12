KEAGAN BUSBOOM
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... spikeball.
JACKSON GRAMBART
Monticello boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Edwards.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA basketball championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
AVERY KESSLER
Arcola softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Trent Frazier.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
MATTHEW THOMAS
Danville boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Najee Harris.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA football championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.