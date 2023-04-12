03132023 2 Logan Beckmier tr

Logan Beckmier, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

LOGAN BECKMIER

ALAH boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Hilligoss.

His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

03132023 2 Kallie Evans sb

Kallie Evans, Fisher, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KALLIE EVANS

Fisher softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Maylie Evans.

Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Waylon Lee bb

Waylon Lee, Hoopeston Area, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

WAYLON LEE

Hoopeston Area baseball

His favorite athlete is ... Justin Jefferson.

His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Timberwolves.

If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Alexis Wike tr

Alexis Wike, Blue Ridge, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ALEXIS WIKE

Blue Ridge girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mondo Duplantis.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).