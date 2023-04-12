LOGAN BECKMIER
ALAH boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Wyatt Hilligoss.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
KALLIE EVANS
Fisher softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Maylie Evans.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
WAYLON LEE
Hoopeston Area baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Jefferson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Minnesota Timberwolves.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
ALEXIS WIKE
Blue Ridge girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mondo Duplantis.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.