VIVIEN GRIFFIN
Iroquois West girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.
EDIE HOGANSON
Uni High girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.
➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s gymnastics.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic ice skating.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
BECCA LEHR
Le Roy girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
ALLISON THOMPSON
Danville girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordan Lang.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic women’s gymnastics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.