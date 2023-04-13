VIVIEN GRIFFIN

Iroquois West girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball.

EDIE HOGANSON

Uni High girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney McLaughlin.

➜ Her favorite team is ... U.S. women’s gymnastics.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic ice skating.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

BECCA LEHR

Le Roy girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

ALLISON THOMPSON

Danville girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jordan Lang.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic women’s gymnastics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).