HEIDI HUMBLE
Clinton softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jocelyn Alo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
BRYNLEE KEERAN
Salt Fork girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Strug.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympic Trials.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.
KRISH PATEL
Tuscola boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Pierce.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
DAKOTA PINAIRE
Fisher baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Albert Pujols.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.