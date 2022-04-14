Listen to this article

HEIDI HUMBLE

Clinton softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jocelyn Alo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

BRYNLEE KEERAN

Salt Fork girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kerri Strug.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympic Trials.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... gymnastics.

KRISH PATEL

Tuscola boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Pierce.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

DAKOTA PINAIRE

Fisher baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Albert Pujols.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Seattle Seahawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

