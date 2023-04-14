PAIGE GEORGE
Heritage/Academy High softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bailey Dowling.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.
KENDYL HURT
Salt Fork softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Garrett Taylor.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida State softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
NATALIE PETERSEN
Watseka softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
BRYNLEE WRIGHT
Milford/Cissna Park softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oregon softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.