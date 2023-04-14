03132023 2 Paige George sb

Paige George, Heritage/Champaign Academy High, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

PAIGE GEORGE

Heritage/Academy High softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bailey Dowling.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

Kendyl Hurt, Salt Fork, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KENDYL HURT

Salt Fork softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Garrett Taylor.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Florida State softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Natalie Petersen, Watseka, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

NATALIE PETERSEN

Watseka softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

Brynlee Wright, Milford, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRYNLEE WRIGHT

Milford/Cissna Park softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oregon softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball.

