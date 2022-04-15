Listen to this article

ABBY BROWN

Urbana softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

ELIAS FINKELMAN

Uni High boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Henry Laufenberg.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Clippers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympic men’s volleyball final.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

GRACIE RENFROW

Unity softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Maddie Reed.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

JORDAN SCHROEDER

Watseka boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

