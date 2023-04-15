LIAM BILLINGS
Schlarman baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the MLB All-Star Game.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
JACOB MAXWELL
Unity boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tim Gateley.
➜ His favorite team is ... Eastern Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
ELLA MILLER
Westville girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Raina Terry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
BRADEN SHONKWILER
Arcola boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mitchel Myers.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... checkers.