LIAM BILLINGS

Schlarman baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the MLB All-Star Game.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

JACOB MAXWELL

Unity boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tim Gateley.

➜ His favorite team is ... Eastern Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

ELLA MILLER

Westville girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Raina Terry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic volleyball.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

BRADEN SHONKWILER

Arcola boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mitchel Myers.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... checkers.

