IZZY BEHRENDS

Prairie Central girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Sky.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

ASHTON HARRISON

Villa Grove boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college basketball national championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

RACHEL KOON

Monticello girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Eastern Illinois cross-country.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2028 Summer Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

SPENCER WELLS

Milford/CP boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Lopshire.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

