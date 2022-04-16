IZZY BEHRENDS
Prairie Central girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alex Morgan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Sky.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic track and field.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
ASHTON HARRISON
Villa Grove boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a college basketball national championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.
RACHEL KOON
Monticello girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Emma Coburn.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Eastern Illinois cross-country.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the 2028 Summer Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
SPENCER WELLS
Milford/CP boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Lopshire.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.