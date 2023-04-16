CARSON FRIEDMAN

Prairie Central baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the U.S. Open.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.

MIA HAUSMANN

Tuscola girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... fencing.

MAX LIBMAN

Champaign Academy High boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois basketball national championship game.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... basketball.

ELLA McFARLAND

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Reis McFarland.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Tennessee-Martin.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.

ESTELLA MILLER

Monticello girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.

KAYDEN SNELLING

Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trayce Jackson-Davis.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Indiana Hoosiers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

JENNA WADE

Mahomet-Seymour softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball or baseball.

ELIJAH WALKER

Urbana boys’ tennis

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tua Tagovailoa.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.

➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... pickleball.

MASON WALKER

Clinton baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Olivia Dunne.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

