CARSON FRIEDMAN
Prairie Central baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the U.S. Open.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf.
MIA HAUSMANN
Tuscola girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... fencing.
MAX LIBMAN
Champaign Academy High boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an Illinois basketball national championship game.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... basketball.
ELLA McFARLAND
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Reis McFarland.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Tennessee-Martin.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball.
ESTELLA MILLER
Monticello girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... soccer.
KAYDEN SNELLING
Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Trayce Jackson-Davis.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Indiana Hoosiers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
JENNA WADE
Mahomet-Seymour softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball or baseball.
ELIJAH WALKER
Urbana boys’ tennis
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tua Tagovailoa.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Wimbledon.
➜ His favorite sport besides tennis is ... pickleball.
MASON WALKER
Clinton baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Olivia Dunne.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.