Kendall Crawford, Champaign Central, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KENDALL CRAWFORD

Champaign Central baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Schwarber.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... volleyball.

Cooper Hannagan, St. Thomas More, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

COOPER HANNAGAN

St. Thomas More baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Quarnstrom.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a UFC fight.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... deer hunting.

Adam Price, St. Joseph-Ogden, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ADAM PRICE

St. Joseph-Ogden baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Beverley.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.

Brody Stonecipher, Centennial, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

BRODY STONECIPHER

Centennial baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Hendricks.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

