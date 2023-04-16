KENDALL CRAWFORD
Champaign Central baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Schwarber.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... volleyball.
COOPER HANNAGAN
St. Thomas More baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Quarnstrom.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a UFC fight.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... deer hunting.
ADAM PRICE
St. Joseph-Ogden baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Beverley.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... soccer.
BRODY STONECIPHER
Centennial baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyle Hendricks.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.