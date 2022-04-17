MICHELLE HOLLON
Argenta-Oreana softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cat Osterman.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Boston Red Sox.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game at Fenway Park.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... travel softball.
KENNEDY HUDSON
St. Joseph-Ogden softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.
BRODIE MENEELY
Heritage baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kolten Wong.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.
DOUG MYERS
Oakwood boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... AJ Dillon.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.