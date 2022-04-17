Listen to this article

MICHELLE HOLLON

Argenta-Oreana softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cat Osterman.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Boston Red Sox.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game at Fenway Park.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... travel softball.

KENNEDY HUDSON

St. Joseph-Ogden softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... football.

BRODIE MENEELY

Heritage baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kolten Wong.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball.

DOUG MYERS

Oakwood boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... AJ Dillon.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a football game.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

