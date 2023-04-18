03132023 1 Rowan Denmark-Collins tr

Rowan Denmark-Collins, Heritage, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

ROWAN DENMARK-COLLINS

Heritage boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conner Mantz.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball.

03132023 1 Rylan Mosier tr
Buy Now

Rylan Mosier, Georgetown-Ridgefarm/Chrisman, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

RYLAN MOSIER

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brock Purdy.

➜ His favorite team is ... the San Francisco 49ers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a sumo wrestling match.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

03132023 2 Matt Schumacher tr

Matt Schumacher, Blue Ridge, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

MATT SCHUMACHER

Blue Ridge boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cole Pemble.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

03132023 Kyler Williams tr 1

Kyler Williams, Villa Grove, at the News-Gazette's Faces of Spring photo shoot at the News-Gazette in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.

KYLER WILLIAMS

Villa Grove boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kurt Rambis.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).