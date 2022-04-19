SADIE CHRISTENSEN
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... croquet.
TYLER LEWIS
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Johnson.
➜ His favorite team is ... U.S.A. track and field.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
SHANNON WEIBLE
Academy High girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Danica Patrick.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... archery.
ALISON WILLIAMS
Champaign Central softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haylie McCleney.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cross-country.