SADIE CHRISTENSEN

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... croquet.

TYLER LEWIS

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Johnson.

➜ His favorite team is ... U.S.A. track and field.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

SHANNON WEIBLE

Academy High girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Danica Patrick.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... archery.

ALISON WILLIAMS

Champaign Central softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haylie McCleney.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cross-country.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

