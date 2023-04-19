KALEAH BELLIK

Danville softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.

MOLLY BUCKLES

Le Roy softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Arizona State.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... shuffleboard.

ELLA MYERS

BHRA softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Natalie Clapp.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... baseball.

HALIE THOMPSON

Urbana softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Neymar.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup or Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).