KALEAH BELLIK
Danville softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Haley Cruse.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball.
MOLLY BUCKLES
Le Roy softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ja Morant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Arizona State.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... shuffleboard.
ELLA MYERS
BHRA softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Natalie Clapp.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Oklahoma.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... baseball.
HALIE THOMPSON
Urbana softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Neymar.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup or Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... soccer.