AUTUMN BRINKOETTER
Clinton girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sandi Morris.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic pole vault.
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.
BRAYLEN KEAN
GCMS boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... DeMar DeRozan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.
NOAH NAGEL
Prairie Central baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.
MAKENZY WALTON
Rantoul softball
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a San Francisco 49ers or Warriors game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cheer.