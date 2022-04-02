Listen to this article

AUTUMN BRINKOETTER

Clinton girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sandi Morris.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic pole vault.

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country.

BRAYLEN KEAN

GCMS boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... DeMar DeRozan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football.

NOAH NAGEL

Prairie Central baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football.

MAKENZY WALTON

Rantoul softball

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event, it would be ... a San Francisco 49ers or Warriors game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cheer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos